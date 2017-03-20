Broken Main Pours Water Into West LA Neighborhood

WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Water from a broken high-pressure main line poured into a West LA neighborhood Monday night as fire and utility crews scrambled to shut it down.
The Los Angeles Fire Department worked to shut off water leak in the 2100 block of Patricia Avenue in West Los Angeles.
The leak appeared to have damaged pavement and flooded one residence.
There were no injuries reported, the LAFD said.
Patricia Avenue was closed to all traffic between Holmby and Louisiana avenues until repairs are complete.
Crews were able to shut down the flow of water shortly after 11 p.m.