TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy Street Closures In Effect For LA Marathon

Thousands Of Athletes Head For Finish Line During 32nd Annual LA Marathon

March 19, 2017 9:28 AM

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — Thousands of athletes made their way toward the finish line in Santa Monica during the 32nd annual Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.

Of the participants, about 3,000 included Los Angeles-area school students who are part of Students Run L.A., an organization that trains youth for the completion of the marathon.

“We do this for fun. We do this because we live for running and we do this because we love running,” said a 15-year-old participant, who attends Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School in Boyle Heights.

For the eighth consecutive year, the race was being run along the “Stadium to the Sea” course from Dodger Stadium to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in Santa Monica.

