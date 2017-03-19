Police Say Hit-And-Run Suspect Arrested After Chase

March 19, 2017 3:04 PM

SEAL BEACH (AP) — Authorities say a driver suspected of running into a bicyclist in Orange County and killing him has been arrested after a chase with police.

California Highway Patrol Officer Duane Graham said the driver of a 2002 Ford Expedition veered into a bicyclist in Anaheim shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday and fled.

Graham says police in Anaheim tried to pull the driver over for an unrelated traffic violation and he led them on a chase before crashing in the seaside city of Seal Beach.

Seal Beach police Sgt. Michael Henderson says an officer fired his gun after the driver simulated pointing a weapon at officers. Henderson says no one was hit, and the driver was arrested.

Authorities could not immediately identify the bicyclist or driver.

