Lakers’ Russell, Young Fined $40K For Bucks Altercation

March 19, 2017 10:45 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Milwaukee’s Greg Monroe and the Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell and Nick Young for their roles in an altercation during a game.

Monroe was penalized $35,000 for shoving Young above the shoulders, the league announced Sunday. Young was fined $25,000 for initiating the altercation by shoving Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, and the league said Russell entered the altercation and pushed Monroe, docking him $15,000.

All three players were given technical fouls and ejected for the altercation that came with 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Bucks’ 107-103 victory in Los Angeles on Friday.

