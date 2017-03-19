Good News For Drivers: Several New Lanes To Open On 91 Freeway Monday

CORONA (CBSLA.com) — Several new lanes will open on the 91 Freeway Monday, bringing some relief to drivers.
The $1.5 billion project added two toll lanes on the thoroughfare and one general-use lane in each direction from the 15 Freeway to the Orange County line.
The project required three years of construction – construction which has added traffic delays and frustrated drivers.
In addition, as a result of the construction, nearby business owners have seen the number of customers dwindle.
Though lanes will open Monday, crews will still need to complete landscaping over the next few months.
