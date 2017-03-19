Deputies Investigate Toddler’s Death In Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child in Victorville early Sunday morning.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call in the 13500 block of 3rd Avenue just after 6 a.m. to find the child unresponsive and not breathing, Victorville police report. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances that precipitated the child’s death were not confirmed. Sheriff’s detectives are leading the investigation. The San Bernardino County Coroner is conducting an autopsy.
