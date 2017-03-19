Best Restaurants For Ravioli In Orange County

Ravioli is one of the great comfort foods and a favorite Italian dish. A plate of ravioli is something that a lot of people could eat at anytime. Not only is it a great comfort food, but it is a versatile dish as it can be filled with beef, spinach, seafood, and other foods. It seems that no matter what the filling is, the dish is terrific and delicious.



Anchor Hitch

27741 Crown Valley Parkway

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

(949) 226-8949

www.eatanchorhitch.com



The ravioli at Anchor Hitch is truly a unique dish. Stuffed with shrimp, it is about as good a ravioli filling as you’ll find. Then, the ravioli are topped with tom yum cream which lends a sweetness to the dish. The pasta is also topped with sauteed maitake mushrooms, which give the dish an earthy flavor and a texture that blends well with the other flavors. This dish has a little bit of everything, and that’s what makes it so unforgettably good. 27741 Crown Valley ParkwayMission Viejo, CA 92691(949) 226-8949The ravioli at Anchor Hitch is truly a unique dish. Stuffed with shrimp, it is about as good a ravioli filling as you’ll find. Then, the ravioli are topped with tom yum cream which lends a sweetness to the dish. The pasta is also topped with sauteed maitake mushrooms, which give the dish an earthy flavor and a texture that blends well with the other flavors. This dish has a little bit of everything, and that’s what makes it so unforgettably good.



Ristorante Mascarpone’s

1446-1448 E. Katella Ave.

Orange, CA 92867

(714) 633-0101

www.ristorantemascarpones.com



You could be forgiven for driving right past this restaurant without even realizing it. It may be inconspicuous – particularly on this busy street – but it is definitely worth finding. The ravioli is stuffed with gorgonzola cheese and your choice of spinach or veal. Then the dish is topped with a cream sauce. The sauce and the cheese give the dish a rich flavor that you’ll want to savor. Don’t be surprised if you use the delicious garlic bread to sop up the remaining cream sauce. 1446-1448 E. Katella Ave.Orange, CA 92867(714) 633-0101You could be forgiven for driving right past this restaurant without even realizing it. It may be inconspicuous – particularly on this busy street – but it is definitely worth finding. The ravioli is stuffed with gorgonzola cheese and your choice of spinach or veal. Then the dish is topped with a cream sauce. The sauce and the cheese give the dish a rich flavor that you’ll want to savor. Don’t be surprised if you use the delicious garlic bread to sop up the remaining cream sauce.



Bruno’s Italian Kitchen

210 W. Birch St.

Brea, CA 92821

(714) 257-1000

www.brunosbrea.com



Any food is better when it’s fresh. At Bruno’s, the ravioli are made by hand every day and are filled with spinach, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and pine nuts. The ingredients give the dish a combination of flavors and textures that is irresistible. Then the dish is topped with a tomato-cream sauce that only makes it better. 210 W. Birch St.Brea, CA 92821(714) 257-1000Any food is better when it’s fresh. At Bruno’s, the ravioli are made by hand every day and are filled with spinach, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and pine nuts. The ingredients give the dish a combination of flavors and textures that is irresistible. Then the dish is topped with a tomato-cream sauce that only makes it better.



Pina’s Bistro

640 W. 1st St.

Tustin, CA 92780

(714) 730-5442

www.pinasbistro.com



When you arrive at Pina’s Bistro, you’ll find a very cozy place that has all of your favorite Italian dishes, including a few types of ravioli dishes. One is the standard cheese ravioli stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, and pecorino. It’s the kind of ravioli your grandma might make. The other is a veal-marsala ravioli. Between the wine, the veal, and the mushrooms, you enjoy some great flavors in this dish that could easily become a favorite. 640 W. 1st St.Tustin, CA 92780(714) 730-5442When you arrive at Pina’s Bistro, you’ll find a very cozy place that has all of your favorite Italian dishes, including a few types of ravioli dishes. One is the standard cheese ravioli stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, and pecorino. It’s the kind of ravioli your grandma might make. The other is a veal-marsala ravioli. Between the wine, the veal, and the mushrooms, you enjoy some great flavors in this dish that could easily become a favorite.



Bluegold

21016 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 374-0038

www.dinebluegold.com



Eating at a place that overlooks the ocean is always a desirable thing. Bluegold offers a great view of the ocean as well as a menu that will keep you coming back. One of the items on the menu is ravioli stuffed with shrimp and crab. The flavor is rich and amazing. You might want to share this so your dining partner can experience it also. Then again, you couldn’t be blamed for not offering a taste to your dining partner. 21016 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 374-0038Eating at a place that overlooks the ocean is always a desirable thing. Bluegold offers a great view of the ocean as well as a menu that will keep you coming back. One of the items on the menu is ravioli stuffed with shrimp and crab. The flavor is rich and amazing. You might want to share this so your dining partner can experience it also. Then again, you couldn’t be blamed for not offering a taste to your dining partner. Related: Best Italian restaurants in Orange County

By Gary Schwind