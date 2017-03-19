Best Brunch In The South Bay

After braving the work week, weekend brunch is a respite for so many people. Brunch time is less rushed and offers family and friends the opportunity to slow down the pace of dining out. The South Bay has just the right setting and background for brunch, being so close to the beach. Whether your brunch choice has an ocean view or not, fabulous food, specialty coffees and teas and a bottomless cocktail is all you need. Get cracking and make your brunch reservation this weekend at one of these South Bay restaurants. They are the best.



Hands down, brunch at M.B. Post (Manhattan Beach Post) requires an order of Chef David LeFevre's very special Cheddar Bacon Biscuits. Savory, flaky and soft and absolutely delicious, these brunch biscuits are served with maple butter, and can be shared with your brunch mates. Other fantastic dishes to start your day include corned beef cheek hash made with tender chunks of beef cheek and a sunny side up egg, Eggs Benedict (arugula, prosciutto, poached egg and hollandaise sauce on the above mentioned biscuits), and M.B. Post's mouthwatering ricotta stuffed French toast. Close to the beach, M.B. Post is a great brunch choice. The setting is rustic and relaxed, and the perfect spot for washing down all of the great food with a classic mimosa or Bloody Mary. If you ask anyone in the know, they will without a doubt claim Manhattan Beach Post as one of the best brunch spots in the area.



Ocean views, farm fresh entrees and hand-crafted morning cocktails are excellent at The Strand House in Manhattan Beach. The restaurant, which overlooks The Strand in Manhattan Beach, offers a menu featuring flavorful, filling dishes, including "everyone's favorite" stuffed French challah toast with huckleberry and mascarpone, house-made corned beef hash and eggs, buttermilk fried Jidori chicken and waffles with a chili-honey glaze and aji amarillo butter, and a Maine lobster roll. Make sure to save time for dessert though. The Strand House's apple streusel coffee cake is the right call. As for brunch beverages, the bar is extensive, but guests rave about the Ruby Rose, created with a Rose Champagne and fresh grapefruit.



Available Saturday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Nick's Manhattan Beach serves an extensive "breakfast" menu. Located in Metlox, the local town square of Manhattan Beach, Nick's is one of those South Bay hot spots where you can count on excellent food, a welcoming social space and lots of chic shopping options (Waterleaf home furnishings and The Beehive for gifts) after you dine. Grab a table on the outside patio for an ocean breeze and the beginning to a great brunch while sipping a Bloody Mary garnished by a fried blue cheese olive, a Spanish Cafe carajillo or cold pressed mimosa. Favorite start-of-the-day menu specialties include Omar's Skillet (chorizo, hash browns, jalapenos, black beans and pico de gallo and salsa), skinny omelet (egg whites, spinach, onions, wild mushrooms and Boursin cheese) or surf and turf – filet and lobster Benedict served with crispy hash browns…not, not to mention Nick's fabulous crisp Belgian waffle and Brian's buttermilk pancakes.



Wildflower Cafe is a quaint and local neighborhood cafe, where "kids" of all ages love to brunch. While the menu here features everything from breakfast favorites (omelets and scrambles) to salads (warm goat cheese salad and mango chicken salad) and sandwiches (hot melts and cold) to burgers and pastas, the most popular dish to order at Wildflower Cafe is its pancakes. Blueberry, strawberry, banana walnut, buttermilk, whole wheat and chocolate chip pancakes come fresh off the griddle and are served with the cafe's housemade maple syrup. Whatever brunch mood you are in, there is something on the menu that suits everyone's palettes.



To experience a cozy, Italian-inspired California brunch, Love & Salt is a top spot to visit on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Boozy brunch guests can play mix and match (this means you can try them all) on the bottomless menu for just $18 per person with a minimum purchase of $15. Cocktails include an apple Brandy white sangria, strawberry spritz, michelada, and mistaken negroni (campari, sweet vermouth, sparkling brut). For brunch, they offer plenty to choose from, including wood oven baked eggs, house roasted garlic and fennel ham, a Long Island breakfast sandwich, duck egg pie (listed under the pizza section of the menu), lemon ricotta blueberry pancakes, avocado toast and Love & Salt's dandelion tea created with almond milk and brown sugar. Love & Salt is a partnership between Executive Chef Michael Fiorelli and restaurant vets and dad/daughter team Guy and Sylvie Gabriele

By Sheryl Craig