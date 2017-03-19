Best Activities This Week In Los Angeles – March 20

Spring is here, and there’s so much to get out and experience this week. From art, screenings, and performances that bring you both inside and out, to the return of PaleyFest and CicLAvia, we’ve got plenty to add to your to do list this week.

Monday, March 20



Attend A Restaurant Opening Of Tower 12

53 Pier Ave.

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 379–6400

www.tower12hb.com 53 Pier Ave.Hermosa Beach, CA 90254(310) 379–6400 Celebrate the official first day of spring with a trip to the South Bay’s newest good vibes eatery. Hermosa Beach’s Tower 12 embraces a local scene, serving up California-inspired food, and housing two full-service bars with 30 local brews on tap. Kickback with a few friends and cold ones in the wraparound outdoor balcony, and enjoy the sea breeze with an ocean view. Play a few arcade games, check out the surfers, or enjoy a nice sunset at what is sure to become a new favorite beachside hang.





Visit New Exhibit: “Tasya van Ree: Drawn from Nature”

Eric Buterbaugh Gallery

8271 Beverly Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

www.artsy.net Eric Buterbaugh Gallery8271 Beverly Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90048 Hawaiian-born and L.A.-based artist Tasya van Ree explores the relationship between alchemy, eros, and the infinite mystery of the world in her first solo exhibition of multimedia works on paper. Using pages from a book of botanical lithographs as the base for her drawings, Ree has created something truly unique and special. Her work is now on display at the Eric Buterbaugh Gallery, L.A.’s only project space committed to showcasing artists who embrace the floral in their practice.

Tuesday, March 21



Experience “Remote L.A.”

Meets at The Music Center’s Ahmanson Box Office

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.centertheatregroup.org Meets at The Music Center’s Ahmanson Box Office135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012 See Los Angeles like you’ve never seen it before. Part performance, part walking tour, Center Theatre Group is inviting audiences to explore Downtown Los Angeles on a guided, group audio tour. A group of 50 people move through the city as one, wearing headphones that provide both navigation and a soundtrack through the streets and sights. A “secret Los Angeles” is revealed as the group treks 4 miles, walking as audience members, actors, spectators, individuals, and a pack. “Remote L.A.” runs through April 2.

Wednesday, March 22



PaleyFest

Dolby Theatre

6801 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90028

(310) 786-1000

www.paleycenter.org Dolby Theatre6801 Hollywood Blvd.Hollywood, CA 90028(310) 786-1000 It’s that time of year when Angelwnos get the chance to geek out together over some of their favorite television programs and stars with the return of PaleyFest. Running March 17-26, the event features a special screening followed by a panel Q&A with the stars of the series, offering up all sorts of behind-the-scenes scoop. Tonight’s event gets you up close and personal with CBS’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” putting Corden in the interview hot seat to chat about everything from his favorite guests to carpool karaoke.

Thursday, March 23



Drink Up On Jazzy Thursdays

Bar Toscana

11633 San Vicente Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 826-0028

www.bartoscana.com Bar Toscana11633 San Vicente Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90049(310) 826-0028 Thursday nights in Brentwood have been a little jazzier during the month of March, with Bar Toscana’s weekly “Jazzy Thursdays.” Each week Mixologist William Perbellini features a new spirit in his creation of specialty cocktails, and today it’s Redemption Rye Whiskey. Along with a trio of drinks created especially for tonight, the intimate cocktail bar serves up hand-crafted Stuzzichini small plates, and of course, live jazz entertainment.

Friday, March 24



See Limón Dance Company

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA, 90210

(310) 746-4000

www.thewallis.org Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd.Beverly Hills, CA, 90210(310) 746-4000 One of the world’s greatest dance companies is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a debut show at The Wallis. Tonight and tomorrow evening, the legendary Limón Dance Company will perform 5 works that demonstrate the company’s amazing athleticism, musicality, and drama. The performances are a rare opportunity to see both classic and contemporary Limón works. A special post-show conversation with the artists will be held after tonight’s show only.

Saturday, March 25



“Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” Screening & Prom Party

Cinespia

630 S Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90014

(323) 221-3343

www.cinespia.org Cinespia630 S BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90014(323) 221-3343 Don your best 90s fashion and flair and get ready to have a Romy and Michele Day! Cinespia is screening “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” the classic 90’s comedy about two airheads who attempt to convince the mean girls from school that they’re now successful businesswomen at their high school reunion. A prom pre-party with DJs and dance floor, themed photo booth, and four full bars featuring the “Business Woman Special” are also in store for a totally fly time.

Sunday, March 26



CicLAvia

Main St. and Culver Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

www.ciclavia.org Main St. and Culver Blvd.Culver City, CA 90232 The country’s largest open streets event, CicLAvia, is back at it again, transforming L.A. roads into recreational space. A fan-favorite route, this iteration starts at the intersection of Main. St. and Culver Blvd. in Downtown Culver City, opening the streets of Culver City, Mar Vista, and Venice for cyclists, pedestrians, runners, skaters, stroller-pushers, you name it, to explore the city sans car. CicLAvia is free, and lasts from 9am – 4pm.

Article by Kellie Fell.