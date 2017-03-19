Arroyo Seco Weekend Will Bring Big Musical Acts To Pasadena, Some Fear Big Problems

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Thousands are expected to attend a music festival this summer at a park in Pasadena, but some people are worried about too much traffic and possible problems.

Tom Petty is one of the headliners for the Arroyo Seco Weekend, A music festival to be held in June at the Brookside Park, next to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Many of the neighbors interviewed said they’re happy about the festival coming including Pasadena native Lauren Heacock, who is planning to go. However she says she understands why some of her neighbors are worried.

“It’s the amount of foot traffic that comes in,” Heacock said “It’s the trash that people leave behind because they like to drink and leave bottles.”

Organizers of the festival, GoldenVoice also puts on the Coachella festival that takes place in the Coachella Valley. The festival there has significantly helped the local economy year after year which many neighbors in Pasadena hope will do the same.

“I think its fun. All my friends are coming to it,” one neighbor said.

Tickets for the festival go on sale tomorrow in Pasadena.