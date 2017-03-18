Woman Shot Dead in Gardena

March 18, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Gardena

GARDENA (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a woman in Gardena Friday night.

The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. at Figueroa Street and Redondo Beach Boulevard. Los Angeles police responded to find a Hispanic woman in her 20s dead at the scene.

Police believe a car found in a nearby alley may have belonged to the victim because there was a trail of blood from the car to the body. The victim was not identified.

As of Saturday morning, police did not have a suspect in custody. There was no word on a motive. Police were unsure if the shooting was gang-related.

LAPD homicide detectives are investigating.

