Woman Shot Dead in Gardena

GARDENA (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a woman in Gardena Friday night.
The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. at Figueroa Street and Redondo Beach Boulevard. Los Angeles police responded to find a Hispanic woman in her 20s dead at the scene.
Police believe a car found in a nearby alley may have belonged to the victim because there was a trail of blood from the car to the body. The victim was not identified.
As of Saturday morning, police did not have a suspect in custody. There was no word on a motive. Police were unsure if the shooting was gang-related.
LAPD homicide detectives are investigating.