Drivers Brace For Major Weekend Delays On 91 Freeway In Corona

CORONA (CBSLA.com) – Drivers can expect major delays on State Route 91 in Corona all weekend as Caltrans crews finish up work on a years-long project that will open new tolled express and general lanes designed to ease commute times on the heavily-trafficked freeway.
Multiple lanes and ramps on both east and westbound SR-91 will be closed Saturday and Sunday. Neither side of the freeway will ever be completely closed, but drivers should expect delays of at least an hour, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission, which is heading up the project. The heaviest work is set for Sunday.
People were advised to avoid the freeway entirely and use the 57 or 60 freeways, or Metrolink. People can check updated traffic information on IE511.org.
The project is designed to relieve congestion from Corona to Riverside. The new westbound lanes are scheduled to open by 4 a.m. Monday and the eastbound lanes by 5 a.m., the RCTC said.
Although the new lanes open Monday, there will be intermittent closures through the fall as construction work continues on the 91 Project.