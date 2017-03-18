Chuck Berry Dies At Age 90

ST. CHARLES, MO. (CBSLA.com) – Legendary musician and groundbreaking guitarist Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90 at a home in the St. Charles area of Missouri.
The St. Charles County Police Department confirmed that it responded to a medical emergency Saturday afternoon to find Berry unresponsive.
First responders were unable to revive Berry, and he was pronounced dead just before 1:30 p.m. local time. There was no immediate word on his cause of death.
