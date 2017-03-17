Van Nuys High School Basketball Team Gets Duped By Fake Lakers Rep

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Basketball players at Birmingham Community Charter High School in Van Nuys almost didn’t make it to the Los Angeles Laker’s game at the Staples Center Friday night after being duped by a fake Lakers representative.

“When we got here, we was [were] all hyped and stuff, ready to go in and come to find out it was a scam. It was heart-broken,” Devante Doutrive said.

After he and his team won the L.A. City Open Division championship a few weeks ago, the head coach said he got an email from someone claiming to be with the Lakers with a generous offer.

“We were offered tickets to come down and be acknowledged at the game at half time and to come around for a shoot around,” Laurian Watkins recalled. “We were told to wait outside by the Magic Johnson statue at 3:15 ,which we were until about 4:00 and then 5:00.”

That was when about 40 players, coaches and parents, who showed up, found out they were victims of a scam.

After hearing what the teens went through, real representatives for the Lakers let the students inside to see the game, free of charge.

“Kind of upset at whoever did this. But all in all, we’re all together here. We all had a good time,” Mark Boland said.

The Lakers said they were happy they could help the fans.