Speeding Truck Launched Into Air, Wedged Into Ventura Office Building

VENTURA (CBSLA.com) — Firefighters responding to a blaze at a Ventura office building found a truck wedged into a first floor corner window early Friday morning.
The crash happened just after 1 a.m. at JHC Health Plans, at the corner of Moon Drive and Walker Street.
The truck evidently went airborne, because it managed to enter the building rather neatly through the window, leaving most of the wall framing the window intact. A Ventura City Fire battalion chief says it hit a small grass hill at a high rate of speed, launching the truck into the building.
Firefighters say the truck burst into flames, and fire spread to the second floor and into the attic.
One person was taken to a local trauma center in unknown condition and a second person fled on foot and remains at large. Witnesses reported seeing a third person, but fire crews performed two searches of the building and didn’t find anyone else.