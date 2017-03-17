Speeding Truck Launched Into Air, Wedged Into Ventura Office Building

March 17, 2017 7:34 AM
Filed Under: Car Into Building, Truck Crash, Ventura

VENTURA (CBSLA.com) — Firefighters responding to a blaze at a Ventura office building found a truck wedged into a first floor corner window early Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. at JHC Health Plans, at the corner of Moon Drive and Walker Street.

The truck evidently went airborne, because it managed to enter the building rather neatly through the window, leaving most of the wall framing the window intact. A Ventura City Fire battalion chief says it hit a small grass hill at a high rate of speed, launching the truck into the building.

Firefighters say the truck burst into flames, and fire spread to the second floor and into the attic.

One person was taken to a local trauma center in unknown condition and a second person fled on foot and remains at large. Witnesses reported seeing a third person, but fire crews performed two searches of the building and didn’t find anyone else.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia