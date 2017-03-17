Sinkhole Shuts Down Major Culver City Intersection

March 17, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: Culver City, Sinkhole

CULVER CITY (CBSLA.com) – A water main break created a sinkhole that shut down a busy intersection in Culver City Friday afternoon.

The break occurred before 11:46 a.m. at the intersection of West Slauson Avenue and Buckingham Parkway, according to Culver City police.

The intersection was shut down and the closure was expected to continue through at least 5:30 p.m., police said. Slauson Avenue was also closed for several blocks. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Crews with the city of Culver were on scene pumping water out and excavating the roadway to determine the extent of the issue.

