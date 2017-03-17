Gunman Accused Of Trying To Kill Deputy In Hesperia Linked To Other Shootings

HESPERIA (CBSLA.com) — A gunman accused of trying to kill a sheriff’s deputy in the High Desert has been linked to at least two other high-profile shootings, police said Friday.

Kenneth Welch, 37, was arrested Thursday at his home in Redlands. His bullet riddled car was towed away from the scene.

CBS2’s Jasmine Viel reported Welch will face charges of attempted murder on a police officer.

Authorities are expecting to hold a news conference to discuss additional details about his arrest.

Welch is accused of shooting Deputy Patrick Higgins, 25, in the chest at a Chevron gas station early Thursday morning.

Higgins originally responded to the gas station for report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

After talking to the employee, he noticed a vehicle that matched the suspect’s vehicle description.

Higgins asked the driver to exit the car. When he refused to comply, Higgins used pepper spray to force the man out of the vehicle.

The gunman, who was later identified as Welch, then shot Higgins in the chest.

Higgins returned fire at Welch, who fled from the scene.

Paramedics transported Higgins to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting.

Welch was arrested without incident.

According to police, he is now suspected in the murder of Maria Figueroa, 48, and two shootings that took place on the 210 Freeway in Rialto.

The investigation is ongoing.