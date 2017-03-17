Glass From Broken Window Falls On Busy Downtown LA Street

March 17, 2017 12:23 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Falling glass from a broken window on the 61st floor of a downtown Los Angeles high-rise forced partial street closures Friday.

Fire crews responded about 11:20 a.m. to the building at 707 W. Wilshire Boulevard before determining building staffers could handle the situation, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Authorities say it’s unclear what caused the window on the 61st floor to break.

Two street sections on Wilshire Boulevard and Hope Street were closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported.

