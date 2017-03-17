Glass From Broken Window Falls On Busy Downtown LA Street

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Falling glass from a broken window on the 61st floor of a downtown Los Angeles high-rise forced partial street closures Friday.
Fire crews responded about 11:20 a.m. to the building at 707 W. Wilshire Boulevard before determining building staffers could handle the situation, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
The cause of the broken window was unknown, Stewart said.
Two street sections on Wilshire Boulevard and Hope Street were closed while crews worked to clear the scene.
No injuries were reported.