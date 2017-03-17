Floran and Adrienne’s act of humankindness

Floran Fowkey and Adrienne Seltzer of Operation School Bell tell us about their act of humankindness. Share your act of humankindness on social media using #Hellohumankindness.

What is Operation School Bell?

In addition to ordering, preparing, and organizing the shoes, clothing, and other items, we fundraise to purchase these items. Operation School Bell member volunteers contribute more than 25,000 service hours annually to make all this happen! We work one-on-one with the children, making sure that the clothing fits well and that each child feels valued and special.

For many children, this may be their first time to get new clothes. The children are so excited that they often wear their new shoes and clothing back to school.

OSB on Wheels is a fully outfitted “traveling closet”, which allows us to extend our services to children who are unable to visit our location in Hollywood. Wheels serves every district within the LAUSD system two times per school year, with a central school acting as a host for nearby schools.

Additionally, OSB has a special annual event: Prom Day. 70-80 High School girls chosen by the Homeless Education Unit of LAUSD are outfitted for their school proms. We set up a “prom store” and work one-on-one with each girl to “go shopping” for the perfect dress, shoes, wrap, evening bag, and jewelry.

For more information visit: https://operationschoolbell.org/