Bucks Hold Off Lakers, 107-103, After 3 Ejections For Shoving

March 17, 2017 10:23 PM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 14 of his season-high 30 points in the fourth quarter, Greg Monroe added 12 points before his ejection and the Milwaukee Bucks kept up their furious playoff push with their eighth victory in nine games, 107-103 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Monroe and Lakers guards D’Angelo Russell and Nick Young were ejected with 36 seconds left in the third quarter after a fracas started by Malcolm Brogdon’s hard foul on Young, who shoved back. Monroe then shoved Young, and Russell shoved Monroe while every player on the court got involved.

Jordan Clarkson scored 21 points for the Lakers, who trimmed Milwaukee’s lead from 18 points to 103-100 with 7.9 seconds left.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

