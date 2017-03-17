Body Found In Angeles National Forest

March 17, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: Angeles National Forest, body, Hiker

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a body that was found in a remote area of Angeles National Forest Friday morning.

At about 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a hiker who had come upon the body in the area of San Gabriel Canyon Road and the Angeles Crest Highway, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Reid told CBS2.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

The exact circumstances in which the body was found, the identity of the victim and a possible cause of death were not immediately confirmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia