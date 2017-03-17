Body Found In Angeles National Forest

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a body that was found in a remote area of Angeles National Forest Friday morning.
At about 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a hiker who had come upon the body in the area of San Gabriel Canyon Road and the Angeles Crest Highway, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Reid told CBS2.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
The exact circumstances in which the body was found, the identity of the victim and a possible cause of death were not immediately confirmed.