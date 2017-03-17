Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – March 17

The arrival of the weekend should be cause for celebration. Even if you don’t have plans already, you should know that the options are plenty. Specific to Orange County, the following are some of the ideal happenings in the area. The following are some great events to attend!

www.musinkfest.com OC Fair & Event Center88 Fair Dr.Costa Mesa, CA 92626(714) 708-3247 In what has grown to become the world’s largest tattoo and music festival, Musink is now celebrating it’s 10th anniversary. With a footprint that includes hundreds of world renowned tattooers, three days worth of mainstage music, and a signature Low and Slow car show that showcases a collection of customs and lowriders appropriate for Southern California culture, it’s one show you won’t want to miss. With Travis Barker at the helm, the festival’s entertainment boasts some legendary names among the punk rock ranks. From The Vandals and NOFX, to Bad Religion and Pennywise, the concert component would be worth the price of admission alone, but then you get first class artistry to sweeten the deal. To compliment the tunes and the cars, the tattooers are among the medium’s elite from all over the world. Musink has earned a reputation for bringing out the best and for the 10th anniversary, every aspect of the festival is especially stacked.

www.bowers.org Bowers Museum2002 N. Main St.Santa Ana, CA 92706(714) 567-3600 An icon of art and culture, Frida Kahlo is widely-regarded as one of the art world’s most beloved contributors. Throughout her travels and artistic life, Kahlo cultivated a collection of 6,000 photographs from the likes of Edward Weston, Tina Modotti, Lola and Manuel Álvarez Bravo, Martin Munkácsi, and even Kahlo herself. The images range from art, politics, history, Mexican heritage and culture. The collection of photos was locked away for 50 years after Kahlo’s death. The inevitable public unveiling of the photos was curated by the distinguished Mexican photographer and image historian Pablo Ortiz Monasterio. This exhibit features 241 photos from that collection. These are the first and only prints made of the original photos. This unique collection provides a unique glimpse into the vision of a creative visionary.

www.houseofblues.com House of Blues Anaheim400 Disney WayAnaheim, CA 92802 One of the hefty names listed among the first shows at the freshly built House of Blues Anaheim, Death Cab for Cutie performing on a club stage is a strong reason to stay out late on a Sunday night. The band’s deep catalog of tunes is a brilliant concoction of poignant pop. As a radio mainstay, Death Cab For Cutie has gone some 20 years and yet remains relevant. With a succession of singles that span their entire career, Sunday’s session at the House of Blues is guaranteed to turn into a singalong. The venue itself is touted as the flagship of the national chain and features a three-tiered line of sight that ensures anywhere in the building is a best spot in the house. You might arrive to work on Monday a bit sluggish, but for the chance to see Death Cab for Cutie break in the new House of Blues, it might be well worth it.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.