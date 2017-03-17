Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – March 17

See Flogging Molly
The Forum
There are a small handful of bands that would make cut when it comes to having an epic St. Patrick’s Day and among those, Flogging Molly might be the choice selection. Celebrating 20 years of their genuine brand of Celtic punk, Dave King and the seven-piece outfit will lead an energetic charge that is sure to incite an arena sized singalong. The band’s music varies from rousing to moving as the instrumentation and King’s soaring vocals make for potent combination. Even if a beer and some Irish Whiskey isn’t your thing, a Flogging Molly show will certainly inspire you to hoist a glass to toast such a wonderful show.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!
Plenty of Irish pubs and bars around Los Angeles are celebrating the luck of the Irish today! Visit our list of Top Bars To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and have a pint or two of Guinness and some Irish food to go along with it.
PotterCon
The Echoplex
The mania associated with Harry Potter is more than a cult following. It’s a true passion for many. Pottheads are a very real community and they have galvanized in a form of a convention, devoted to all things Harry Potter. The folks behind PotterCon have already hosted successful events in New York and in Memphis, but now, it’s L.A.’s turn. Among the expected features of PotterCon are sure to include costumes, plenty of trinkets and JK Rowling-inspired goods, but mostly, this is the congregation for adults to enjoy some drinks and talk Potter. Previous events have sold literally hundreds of tickets considering the close proximity of Hollywood and L.A.’s robust cosplay culture, PotterCon is going to be a great time.
L.A. Naturefest
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
As a resource of research, preservation, and education, the Los Angeles Natural History Museum is considered world-class in it’s programming and collection. One of the amenities of the facility includes the Nature Gardens, an outdoor space that allows experts to not only conduct their own research, but to better educate visitors about the wonders of nature that right in their own backyard. This weekend, museum staff will head some 30 different exhibitor booths, live animal presentations, nature walks, and hands-on activities that work well to educate visitors. From plant-life to native animals, guests will enjoy a fun way of learning about the environment around them from a knowledgeable and passionate staff.
Van Morrison Live!
Ace Hotel Theatre
When one of music’s most important songwriters decides to hold court in one of L.A.’s most stylish venues, it’s important that the evening be treated as a rare opportunity. Van Morrison’s catalog is timeless. There are few people that are both relevant and legendary the way he is. Considering that, his performance at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel is the kind of event that merits putting on your best outfit and sharing with a loved one. In a lifetime of concerts, this one on paper has the makings of becoming one of your favorite live music’s experiences ever.
Visit The Western Museum of Flight
Torrance Airport
Southern California’s aerospace roots run deep. With aviation giants still calling the area home, it’s no wonder that the history of the science continues to be a passionate interest for people in the area. It makes sense that the Western Museum of Flight is anchored here. With a collection that showcases everything from commercial to military planes dating all the way back to the 1940s, there are some 300 different models on site. Featuring guest speakers and a rotation of special events, this specialty museum is a great way to spend a Sunday with the family.