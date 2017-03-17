Amanda Seyfried Elopes With ‘Life In Pieces’ Star Thomas Sadoski

March 17, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: Amanda Seyfried, Celebrity Wedding, Thomas Sadoski

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mom-to-be Amanda Seyfried has married fellow actor Thomas Sadoski in a low-key ceremony.

Sadoski delivered the news to “Late Late Show” host James Corden on Thursday’s episode. Sadoski flashed a wedding ring at Corden and told him the pair eloped on Sunday.

He says they “just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us and we did our thing.”

The 40-year-old Sadoski told Corden that the ceremony was “beautiful” and “everything that it should be.”

The 31-year-old Seyfried hinted at the big news in an Instagram post before Sadoski’s appearance, writing that he would be talking about “nice things” with Corden.

The “Les Miserables” and “Big Love” actress is expecting the couple’s first child.

Sadoski currently stars in the CBS sitcom “Life in Pieces.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia