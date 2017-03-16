Top St. Patrick’s Day Special Cocktails In Orange County

This St. Patrick’s Day, Orange County restaurants and bars are helping out by serving up special cocktails and showing us how to make them, too!



The Blind Irish

Aqua Lounge

690 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 760-4920

www.aqualoungenb.com



For St. Patrick’s Day, create “The Blind Irish” cocktail from Aqua Lounge in Newport Beach. The luck o’ the Irish is sure to be on your side as you create this whiskery cocktail.



Ingredients:

– 3 dashes Angostura bitters

– ½ oz. cinnamon apple simple syrup

– 2 oz. Jameson whiskey

– Orange peel and Luxardo cherry for garnish



Preparation:

Preparation:

Combine bitters, simple syrup and whiskey into a stirring glass with ice and stir until well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with orange peel and Luxardo cherry.



Irish Maid

Selanne Steak Tavern

1464 South Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 715-9881

www.selannesteaktavern.com

Drink up a special libation thanks to Selanne Steak Tavern this year! Their Irish Maid is highlighted with Jameson Black Barrel, and is a true Irish delight that you'll love.



Ingredients:

– 2 oz. Jameson Black Barrel Whiskey

– 1 oz. fresh lime juice

– .75 oz. simple syrup

– 3 slices Japanese cucumber, muddled

– 2 fresh mint leaves and cucumber slice for garnish



Preparation:

In a shaker glass, combine whiskey, lime juice, simple syrup and cucumbers and muddle together. Add ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into a rocks glass over a large ice block. Garnish with fresh cucumber and mint sprig through the middle.



Spicy Seamus

Three Seventy Common Kitchen+Drink

370 Glenneyre

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-8686

www.address.com

"Spicy Seamus" from Three Seventy Common, Laguna Beach is a perfect cocktail for St. Patrick's Day! For all true Celts and Irish admirers, this drink is perfect to share with all your friends at the bar as you toast St. Pat and Ireland.



Ingredients:

– 6 sprigs mint

– 2 wedges fresh lime

– 1 oz. cucumber puree

– ½ oz. each lemon and lime juice

– 1 ½ oz. Ghost chili infused Jameson

– Dash crushed black pepper

– Float Bundaberg ginger beer

– Fresh mint and cucumber slices for garnish



Preparation:

In a shaker, muddle the fresh mint and lime wedges. Then, add cucumber puree, lemon and lime juice, infused Irish whiskey, black pepper and ice. Shake vigorously and pour contents into a tall Collins glass over new ice. Top with ginger beer float and garnish with fresh mint leaves and cucumber.



Gun Runner

The Ritz Prime Seafood

2801 West Coast Highway

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 720-1800

www.ritzprimeseafood.com

The Ritz Prime Seafood is turning up the fun factor this year by offering their "Gun Runner" drink. Packed with flavor and citrusy flavor, this greenish cocktail will put a bit of Irish in you for St. Patrick's Day!



Ingredients

– 2 oz. Bombay Sapphire Gin

– .75 oz. Green Chartreuse

– .5 oz. lemon juice

– .5 oz. simple syrup

– 1 egg white

– Fresh mint for garnish



Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker glass with ice and shake. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with fresh mint leaf or blossom