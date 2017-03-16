Top St. Patrick’s Day Special Cocktails In Orange County

The Blind Irish
Aqua Lounge
For St. Patrick’s Day, create “The Blind Irish” cocktail from Aqua Lounge in Newport Beach. The luck o’ the Irish is sure to be on your side as you create this whiskery cocktail.
Ingredients:
– 3 dashes Angostura bitters
– ½ oz. cinnamon apple simple syrup
– 2 oz. Jameson whiskey
– Orange peel and Luxardo cherry for garnish
Preparation:
Combine bitters, simple syrup and whiskey into a stirring glass with ice and stir until well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with orange peel and Luxardo cherry.
Irish Maid
Selanne Steak Tavern
Drink up a special libation thanks to Selanne Steak Tavern this year! Their Irish Maid is highlighted with Jameson Black Barrel, and is a true Irish delight that you’ll love.
Ingredients:
– 2 oz. Jameson Black Barrel Whiskey
– 1 oz. fresh lime juice
– .75 oz. simple syrup
– 3 slices Japanese cucumber, muddled
– 2 fresh mint leaves and cucumber slice for garnish
Preparation:
In a shaker glass, combine whiskey, lime juice, simple syrup and cucumbers and muddle together. Add ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into a rocks glass over a large ice block. Garnish with fresh cucumber and mint sprig through the middle.
Spicy Seamus
Spicy Seamus

Three Seventy Common Kitchen+Drink
“Spicy Seamus” from Three Seventy Common, Laguna Beach is a perfect cocktail for St. Patrick’s Day! For all true Celts and Irish admirers, this drink is perfect to share with all your friends at the bar as you toast St. Pat and Ireland.
Ingredients:
– 6 sprigs mint
– 2 wedges fresh lime
– 1 oz. cucumber puree
– ½ oz. each lemon and lime juice
– 1 ½ oz. Ghost chili infused Jameson
– Dash crushed black pepper
– Float Bundaberg ginger beer
– Fresh mint and cucumber slices for garnish
Preparation:
In a shaker, muddle the fresh mint and lime wedges. Then, add cucumber puree, lemon and lime juice, infused Irish whiskey, black pepper and ice. Shake vigorously and pour contents into a tall Collins glass over new ice. Top with ginger beer float and garnish with fresh mint leaves and cucumber.
Gun Runner
The Ritz Prime Seafood
The Ritz Prime Seafood is turning up the fun factor this year by offering their “Gun Runner” drink. Packed with flavor and citrusy flavor, this greenish cocktail will put a bit of Irish in you for St. Patrick’s Day!
Ingredients
– 2 oz. Bombay Sapphire Gin
– .75 oz. Green Chartreuse
– .5 oz. lemon juice
– .5 oz. simple syrup
– 1 egg white
– Fresh mint for garnish
Preparation:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker glass with ice and shake. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with fresh mint leaf or blossom
(N)atcha Irish Coffee
Selanne Steak Tavern
Forget the regular cup of coffee this St. Patrick’s Day and go for Selanne Steak Tavern’s (N)atcha Irish Coffee! After all, it’s not a true celebration of March 17 without a classic Irish coffee. This version is updated for St. Patrick’s Day’s discerning Irish palate with the addition of espresso and matcha green tea cream.
Ingredients:
2 oz. Jameson Irish Whiskey
1 brown sugar cube, muddled
1.5 oz. shot of espresso
Hot water
Fresh Matcha-infused whipped cream
Preparation:
Make it in a Georgian Irish coffee glass. Then, pour in whiskey, muddled sugar cube, espresso, then hot water. Top it off with fresh Matcha-infused whipped cream.