Over 30 Years Later, Freedom Looms For Man Wrongly Convicted Of Murder

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A 62-year-old man who spent more than three decades behind bars after being convicted of murder in what prosecutors say was not a “fundamentally fair trial” was set to be released Thursday afternoon.
Andrew Leander Wilson was expected to be released by 3 p.m. from the Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles, according to Brian Costella of the Loyola Law School Project for the Innocent.
Family members, students, and attorneys were expected to be on hand for Wilson’s release, Costella said.
A Los Angeles judge ordered his release Wednesday following a hearing in Superior Court where prosecutors acknowledged there were errors in the case against Wilson.
Catrina Burks, Wilson’s daughter, was 10 years old when her father was first accused and said she was eagerly awaiting that moment when he steps out into freedom.
“It’s so surreal. I’m ready for him to come out of those doors, and just…this be all over with,” said Burks. “He didn’t do it, and I know he didn’t do it, and he’s missed out on a lot because of this whole thing, he’s missed out on a lot.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has said it will not re-try Wilson.
Wilson says he plans to return to St. Louis to spend time with his mother, Margie Davis, who will turn 97 on May 1.