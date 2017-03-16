Sheriff’s Deputy Hospitalized After Being Shot In Hesperia

HESPERIA (CBSLA.com) — A sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Thursday for treatment of injuries sustained in shooting that took place in Hesperia.
The incident unfolded just before 1 a.m. near Escondido Avenue and Muscatel Street when authorities conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.
At one point, there was a confrontation between the sheriff’s deputy and the suspect.
The suspect opened fire and subsequently struck the deputy’s vest.
Paramedics transported the deputy to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, the suspect remains at large. His vehicle was located unoccupied near Topaz Avenue and Wells Fargo Street.
No weapons were recovered at the scene.