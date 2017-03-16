Sheriff’s Deputy Hospitalized After Being Shot In Hesperia

March 16, 2017 4:59 AM
Filed Under: Deputy Shot

HESPERIA (CBSLA.com) — A sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Thursday for treatment of injuries sustained in shooting that took place in Hesperia.

The incident unfolded just before 1 a.m. near Escondido Avenue and Muscatel Street when authorities conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.

At one point, there was a confrontation between the sheriff’s deputy and the suspect.

The suspect opened fire and subsequently struck the deputy’s vest.

Paramedics transported the deputy to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, the suspect remains at large. His vehicle was located unoccupied near Topaz Avenue and Wells Fargo Street.

No weapons were recovered at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia