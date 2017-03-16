Attempted Traffic Stop For Speeding Turns Into Chase, Crash In Northridge

March 16, 2017 7:39 AM
NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA.com) — A man being followed by police for speeding was injured in a crash into several parked cars in the Northridge area, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers tried to pull the vehicle over at 1:57 a.m. on the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway at Van Nuys Boulevard for speeding, a CHP dispatcher said.

The officers backed off when the pursuit became too dangerous, with the driver exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour, but a Los Angeles Police Department air ship took over and began to follow.

The man crashed the car into several parked vehicles near Roscoe Boulevard and Etiwanda Avenue, LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be booked when he’s released, she said.

