Robbery Suspect Accidentally Shoots Self In Denny’s Parking Lot

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA.com) — A man was hospitalized Wednesday after attempting to rob several people in the parking lot at Denny’s in Hawthorne.
Gunfire broke out just before 3 a.m. in the 13200 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, according to police.
Upon their arrival, officers located the robbery suspect on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
Paramedics transported him to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect robbed four people in the parking lot. When he started to flee from the scene, the victims hopped into their car and ran him over.
When the suspect was struck by the vehicle, he accidentally fired his gun and shot himself in the head.
The victims were not harmed during the encounter.
The investigation is ongoing.