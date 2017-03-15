Owners Of Stolen Catering Van Involved In Pursuit Thank LA Police In Epic Way

PACOIMA (CBSLA.com) — Owners of a stolen catering van involved in a police pursuit two weeks ago treated some Los Angeles police officers to dinner to show their gratitude for helping get their van back.
A man stole the Epic Tacos van on Feb. 28 in Pacoima during a catering event and led police on a chase. Eventually, the suspect ditched the van in Granada Hills, and police arrested him an hour later.
“Next thing you know, I hear somebody jump in the van,” said Epic Tacos co-owner Edgar Ruiz. “Big letters – Epic Tacos on the side. You can’t miss it. You shouldn’t be able to miss it. Knucklehead.”
“I couldn’t believe it was happening to us,” Sandra Ruiz said. “It was a brand new van that was out the first day.”
On Wednesday night, Sandra and Edgar Ruiz wanted to give back to the officers who got their van back by serving them tacos free of charge.
“It blows me away. We’re just doing our job. It’s just a humbling experience for them to be here,” said Sgt. Frank Alferez of the LAPD.
There is still damage on the van that needs repair. But the owners said it’s lot better than not having it back at all.
One Comment