Bucks Hold Off Clippers, 97-96, When Griffin Misses Late

March 15, 2017 10:38 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 16 points to lead six Milwaukee players in double figures, and the Bucks held off the Los Angeles Clippers 97-96 on Wednesday night when Blake Griffin’s last-second shot rolled off the rim.

DeAndre Jordan had 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Clippers. Griffin added 18.

Milwaukee led by seven with less than three minutes to play, but baskets by Jordan brought the Clippers within one. With 5.1 seconds left, Los Angeles called a timeout and ran a play for Griffin, who drove the lane and put up a short shot that was off target.

The Bucks improved to 11-5 since losing second-leading scorer Jabari Parker to a season-ending knee surgery. They are seventh in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Detroit and Miami.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia