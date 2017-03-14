Woman Suspected Of Stabbing 4-Month-Old Daughter, Police Say

UNIVERSITY PARK (CBSLA.com) — Police say a woman stabbed her 4-month-old daughter Tuesday with a pair of scissors.
Police arrived at a home on Park Grove Avenue in University Park around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the infant unconscious.
Police say the baby’s father was home when it happened, and he called 911. A 39-year-old woman was taken into custody.
Detectives believe the mother stabbed her daughter after an argument with her husband.
“The last time I spoke to her she was telling me about her daughter being born,” said Veronica Roman, who went to school with the mother. “She was going to present her to me when she got home, but I never got to meet her. Her baby was premature. She was happy because it was her first-born.”
The girl was hospitalized in critical condition, but doctors say she’s has since been stabilized.
One Comment