Traveling to China for the Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year is the largest festivals of the country. The unique landscapes and fascinating festival traditions differ a great deal throughout the nation. If you want to experience the entire nation celebrating their best festival of the year, you must make your way to China for the New Year. You’ll undoubtedly have a fantastic experience throughout your journey in the beautiful country of China

Nevertheless you’ll need to book the tickets for the journey in advance as you will see a mass amount of people traveling for the holiday in China. It is often referred to as the biggest and greatest annual human migration in the world. During the Chinese New Year, everybody struggles to come back to spend time with families in various hometowns. It’s an occasion when the entire country encounters high traffic and horrible travel conditions. Additionally, there are shortages of airlines, train options and bus tickets. To some degree it’s not just an event but a moment where a large majority of the world comes together!

With the New Year on the mind, China Southern Airlines suggest top recommended destination, Guangzhou, during the auspicious festival. With demand running so high that discounts are ending as many as 50 days before takeoff. China Southern Airlines, Asia’s biggest carrier, added nearly 3,600 flights during this peak travel season — and expanded services to Australia and New Zealand. Guangzhou is where you can enjoy the authentic holiday culture to the fullest! Below are some highlights and what to expect from Guangzhou during the New Year!

Guangzhou is known for Flower Fairs. It attracts people from all over the world. On the Festival’s Eve, nearly all roads and are filled up with flowers and bonsais. People sell and buy flowers all over the streets from late night to the morning hours of the New Year. People spend lots of attention on the red envelopes, directed at guests once they come through the celebration. Even common shopping malls and franchise stores decorate their kumquat trees with many of them. They are strategically placed in front of their location to wish everyone good luck. The huge southern city of Guangzhou often known as the “Flower City” in China for its blooming gardens all year round. The flower fairs usually start three days ahead of the Spring Festival, and they climax on New Year’s Eve.

There are all kinds of authentic performances, and local artists selling their paintings and calligraphy works. The historic Flower fairs have been regularly held since 1920 and their size grows each and every year. The major flower fairs in Guangzhou are…

Xihu Flower Fair: Xihu Road, Yuexiu District

Xihu Road, Yuexiu District Tianhe Flower Fair: Tianhe Sports Cente, Tinhe Road, Tianhe District

Tianhe Sports Cente, Tinhe Road, Tianhe District Liwan Flower Fair: Liwan Road, Liwan District

The Chinese New Year holiday is the best time of the year to experience traditional Chinese culture and Guangzhou is one of the most beautiful places to start. Make sure to plan accordingly a book a trip to China for this year’s New Year celebrations!