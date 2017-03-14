Beachwood Drive Path To Hollywood Sign May Be Blocked To Hikers

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — The most popular path to the Hollywood Sign may reportedly be blocked to hikers in an ongoing battle over access to Griffith Park’s trails from surrounding neighborhoods.

The city of Los Angeles may block access from Beachwood Drive to a popular trail near the Hollywood Sign, forcing hikers to reach the path from elsewhere in Griffith Park, according to the Los Angeles Times.

During a court hearing Monday, residents Sarajane Schwartz and Ben Sheffner told the newspaper that a city attorney talked about redirecting hikers to Canyon Drive in the Bronson Canyon area if they want to reach Hollyridge Trail.

The two residents are on opposing sides of the battle over access to the Griffith Park trails. Their account was echoed by Michael Angel, an attorney representing a horseback riding facility involved in the case. City officials did not immediately confirm their accounts.

Beachwood Canyon residents have been divided over whether their street should be a gateway to Griffith Park. Some have pushed to shut down public access because of heavy traffic and safety risks associated with all the visiting cars, but others feel the path should remain easily accessible to hikers and tourists hoping to see the famous sign.

City officials say the Hollyridge Trail would not be closed, but did not address pedestrian access at Beachwood Drive.

Monday’s court hearing was the result of a legal battle over access to the Sunset Ranch Hollywood Stables on Beachwood Drive, which provides horseback rides in Griffith Park.

The ranch has long had a legal agreement allowing people to come and go through a 20-foot-wide strip of land. But ranch owners sued, complaining that the city had started directing hikers onto its “exclusive easement road” two years ago by advertising that pedestrians could safely access the area using a new gate, according to the Times.

In February, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge found that hikers could not be barred from using the easement area. However, she also concluded that the city had channeled thousands of pedestrians toward the ranch every month, blocking access to the property.

The judge said L.A. could allow hikers to access Hollyridge Trail as close as possible to either the beginning of the Sunset Ranch easement — near the gate at the end of Beachwood Drive — or another, currently blocked, access point that was previously used.

