Moderate Quake Shakes Salton Sea Area, Day After 2 Inland Empire Earthquakes

SALTON SEA (CBSLA.com) — The Inland Empire continues to tremble.
A magnitude-3.6 earthquake struck about seven miles southwest of Salton City at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday’s moderate shaker comes a day after two others shook the Inland Empire. A magnitude-3.8 earthquake, that was later downgraded to 3.6, struck Loma Linda at 10:06, while a 3.0 hit about seven miles north-northeast of Banning at 10:08 p.m.
No damage or injuries were reported in any of Monday or Tuesday’s earthquakes, which all happened within a 20-mile radius.