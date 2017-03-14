Moderate Quake Shakes Salton Sea Area, Day After 2 Inland Empire Earthquakes

March 14, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Earthquake, Inland Empire

SALTON SEA (CBSLA.com) — The Inland Empire continues to tremble.

A magnitude-3.6 earthquake struck about seven miles southwest of Salton City at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday’s moderate shaker comes a day after two others shook the Inland Empire. A magnitude-3.8 earthquake, that was later downgraded to 3.6, struck Loma Linda at 10:06, while a 3.0 hit about seven miles north-northeast of Banning at 10:08 p.m.

No damage or injuries were reported in any of Monday or Tuesday’s earthquakes, which all happened within a 20-mile radius.

