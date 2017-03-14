Measure H Still Passing In Latest Count

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Measure H, a proposed quarter-cent Los Angeles County sales tax to fund anti-homelessness programs, maintained the two-thirds majority needed for approval in an updated ballot tally released Tuesday.
According to the updated figures, which added the results of nearly 169,000 vote-by-mail ballots counted since Friday’s updated tally from the March 7 election, Measure H has 68.72 percent of the vote, with 546,684 votes in favor and 248,877 in opposition, according to the county Registrar- Recorder/County Clerk’s office.
With all precincts reporting after the election, preliminary results released early March 8 showed Measure H with 67.44 percent of the vote, just ahead of the two-thirds majority it needed for approval. But with nearly 295,000 vote-by-mail, provisional and questioned ballots still left to be counted, it was unclear if the measure would maintain the required percentage.
After Friday’s update, which added the results of nearly 68,000 votes, the measure had received 67.62 percent of the vote.
All ballots are scheduled to be tallied by the end of the month.
If ultimately approved, the quarter-cent sales tax is projected to generate $355 million annually for 10 years to fund a variety of programs to combat homelessness.
