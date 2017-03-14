Marco Rubio Criticizes Snoop Dogg Over Trump Video

March 14, 2017 12:27 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Snoop Dogg

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says Snoop Dogg shouldn’t have shot a toy gun at a clown dressed as President Donald Trump in a music video released over the weekend.

The video shows Snoop shooting at the Trump character with a gun that releases a flag with the word, “bang.”

Rubio tells TMZ that “Snoop shouldn’t have done that.” He says “we’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should really careful about.” He adds that if the “wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem.”

Rubio lost to Trump in the Republican primary campaign.

The video is for a remixed version of the song “Lavender,” by Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD featuring Snoop Dogg and Kaytranada.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia