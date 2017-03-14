Man Arrested, Second Sought In Los Feliz Armed Robbery

LOS FELIZ (CBSLA.com) – One man has been arrested and a second is wanted in connection with an armed robbery and attempted burglary that took place last month.
Los Angeles police reported Monday that 19-year-old Tanner Jacob Mitchell was arrested on a count of robbery. A second suspect, 23-year-old Kevin Andrew Haney, is wanted on a felony warrant.
According to police, on the afternoon of Feb. 9, the two suspects broke into a home in the 2500 block of Aberdeen Avenue. As they were ransacking the home they were confronted by a woman who works for the residents. One of the suspects pointed his gun at her before the two men ran away carrying stolen property, police said.
According to police, an hour prior to that robbery, the same suspects attempted to burglarize a home in the 3800 block of Amesbury Road. According to police, the suspects spent about 20 minutes in a car outside the home watching the homeowner. When the homeowner left to walk her dog, the men attempted to enter the front door. However, they heard people inside the house and fled without taking anything.
Police were able to identify the suspects thanks to tips from the public following the release of surveillance video of the robbery.
Haney is described as white, weighing 200 pounds, 6-foot-3 with brown hair, and blue eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at 323-561-3324.