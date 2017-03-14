Dozens Of Flights Canceled At LAX Due To East Coast Blizzard

March 14, 2017 4:20 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A record-breaking storm that is blanketing the East Coast with snow has created a travel nightmare around the country.

As of Tuesday morning, 44 flights were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport.

STORM WATCH: Blizzard Warning In Effect

The following departures and arrivals have been cancelled between 5:50 a.m. and 8 a.m.:

— 32 flights to New York

— 8 flights to Newark

— 2 flights to Boston

— 1 flight to Philadelphia

— 1 flight to Baltimore

Cancellation numbers could rise as the blizzard gains strength.

Airport police urge passengers to check with their airline before traveling to the airport.

