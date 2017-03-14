Dozens Of Flights Canceled At LAX Due To East Coast Blizzard

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A record-breaking storm that is blanketing the East Coast with snow has created a travel nightmare around the country.
As of Tuesday morning, 44 flights were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport.
STORM WATCH: Blizzard Warning In Effect
The following departures and arrivals have been cancelled between 5:50 a.m. and 8 a.m.:
— 32 flights to New York
— 8 flights to Newark
— 2 flights to Boston
— 1 flight to Philadelphia
— 1 flight to Baltimore
Cancellation numbers could rise as the blizzard gains strength.
Airport police urge passengers to check with their airline before traveling to the airport.