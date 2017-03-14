Eat Pie, Pizza At A Discount In Honor Of Pi Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Do you know what day it is? It’s Pi Day!
To celebrate March 14 – or more specifically, 3.14159265359 – several pie and pizza purveyors are offering deals and discounts.
Coco’s and Carrows are both inviting customers to enjoy a slice of signature pie for $3.14.
Blaze Pizza and Pieology is also offering customers pizza pies for $3.14.
Whole Foods is celebrating the nerdiest holiday of the year with $3.14 off a large take-and-bake pizzas and large pies, but first customers must answer the question.
Most of the attention on Pi Day goes to pizza and pie, but Boston Market wants everyone to remember the humble chicken pot pie. Boston Market is giving them away free on Pi Day, with a coupon.
Online retailers are also getting into the Pi Day celebrations. Old Navy is offering customers who make a March 14 purchase 31 percent off with the coupon code “PIE.”