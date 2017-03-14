Eat Pie, Pizza At A Discount In Honor Of Pi Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Do you know what day it is? It’s Pi Day!

To celebrate March 14 – or more specifically, 3.14159265359 – several pie and pizza purveyors are offering deals and discounts.

Coco’s and Carrows are both inviting customers to enjoy a slice of signature pie for $3.14.

Blaze Pizza and Pieology is also offering customers pizza pies for $3.14.

Pi Day, Pi Day, gotta get down on Pi Day—join us on 3/14 for $3.14 pies. *Limit one per order, in-restaurant only.* 🍕 #HowDoYouBlaze pic.twitter.com/2YGkKfHpcc — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) March 9, 2017

Pi Day is tomorrow! Pie Life members receive a custom pizza for $3.14 at participating locations only. Sign up now! https://t.co/XBJHDkfOk6 pic.twitter.com/OOoLlSBkl7 — Pieology Pizzeria (@pieology) March 13, 2017

Whole Foods is celebrating the nerdiest holiday of the year with $3.14 off a large take-and-bake pizzas and large pies, but first customers must answer the question.

Happy #PiDay! Celebrate today with $3.14 off large take-and-bake pizzas and large pies. But first, we have to know…which pie is your fave? — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) March 14, 2017

Most of the attention on Pi Day goes to pizza and pie, but Boston Market wants everyone to remember the humble chicken pot pie. Boston Market is giving them away free on Pi Day, with a coupon.

To celebrate #PiDay, we’re giving away FREE PIES … What!? Chicken Pot Pie counts! Get coupon: https://t.co/KWt6JfKViA pic.twitter.com/rarbnMXmZY — Boston Market (@bostonmarket) March 14, 2017

Online retailers are also getting into the Pi Day celebrations. Old Navy is offering customers who make a March 14 purchase 31 percent off with the coupon code “PIE.”