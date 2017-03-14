Dense Fog Advisory Issued For LA, OC

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Dense fog blanketed the Southland during the morning commute on Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, a dense fog advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. for Santa Catalina Island and along the Los Angeles County coast, including beach cities, metropolitan Los Angeles, downtown L.A. and the Hollywood Hills.
An advisory will also be in force in coastal and inland Orange County.
Visibility was down to a quarter-mile or less, forecasters said.
Road travel could be hazardous on Pacific Coast Highway and Interstates 10, 105, 110, 405 and 710 in Los Angeles County and Interstates 5 and 405 in Orange County.
Motorists have been urged to drive slower than usual, avoid tailgating, use low beam headlights and allow extra time to get to destinations.
