Crews Extinguish Strip Mall Fire In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A fire that erupted within a strip mall in Hollywood has been extinguished, firefighters said Tuesday.
The blaze was reported just before 4:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of W. Fountain Avenue, according to firefighters.
Upon their arrival, crews located heavy flames billowing from at least one unit on the second floor of the strip mall.
More than 100 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within an hour.
Crews were able to protect a four-story apartment building located behind the strip mall.
No injuries were reported.
The intersection of Fountain and Vermont avenues will be closed through the morning.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.