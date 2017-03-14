Crews Extinguish Strip Mall Fire In Hollywood

March 14, 2017 5:33 AM
Filed Under: Fire, Strip Mall Fire

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A fire that erupted within a strip mall in Hollywood has been extinguished, firefighters said Tuesday.

The blaze was reported just before 4:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of W. Fountain Avenue, according to firefighters.

Upon their arrival, crews located heavy flames billowing from at least one unit on the second floor of the strip mall.

More than 100 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within an hour.

Crews were able to protect a four-story apartment building located behind the strip mall.

No injuries were reported.

The intersection of Fountain and Vermont avenues will be closed through the morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia