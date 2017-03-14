China Southern Airlines Cantonese Cuisine in the Air

This Article Is Provided By Southern China Airlines

Appreciate both the finest East Asian cooking and the best Western the eishment while cruising at 10,000 meters. The bona fide and particular Chinese dinners and fastidiously arranged Western suppers imply that there will dependably be something to suit the taste holding up to shock you.

The Western principle dishes are in venture with universal feasting patterns and the requirements of top of the line explorers, and additionally meeting low-calorie wellbeing models. The Chinese principle dishes epitomize the particular kinds of Cantonese (Lingnan) cooking.

Browse cereals with milk or French-style fried eggs or spaghetti with chicken and tomato sauce. An assortment of cakes, rice congee, extraordinary side dishes, nutritious breads, and occasional natural products.

You can enjoy both richly flavored Lingnan cuisine and pure, fresh Western food on the “road to Guangzhou.” Chaoshan meatballs in broth, Cantonese-style “kung fu” (pork, chicken, and mushroom) soup, roast goose, snacks, desserts, and other products allow you to sample the flavors of authentic Chinese cuisine; local ingredients carefully selected prior to departure and creative, healthy cooking methods also allow you to enjoy the gentle yet rich flavors of Western food while cruising at 10,000 meters, providing a treat for the taste buds for even the pickiest traveler.

From First to business class travelers, people departing from Guangzhou can enjoy China Southern Airlines’ most celebrated dishes—the beef “big bowl” noodles—as well as exquisite and delicious Cantonese hotpot rice and Guangdong-style rice noodles.

The two main in-flight service brands—the “In-flight Cellar” and the “In-flight Tea Garden”—not only let you sample the finest alcoholic beverages, but also give you the chance to personally experience China’s traditional tea culture.

China Southern Airlines’ In-flight Cellar provides numbers of fine wines and spirits from all over the world. Including, France, Australia, Scotland, England, US, China, and other countries and regions. The selection is un comparable and includes outstanding French AOC wines, world-famous brandies, whiskies and liqueurs, and a wide range of other fine beverages to suit every taste, all provided by the cabin crew’s professional drinks service, which is aimed at creating an elegant, high-quality in-flight experience for travelers in both first and business class.

China Southern Airlines’ In-Flight Tea Garden demonstrates China’s traditional tea culture and tea ceremonies for travelers. The high-end tea offered by this century old teahouse and the specially trained staff bring the best out in each other. You can taste the very essence of the most fragrant teas on the journey.