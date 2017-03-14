Body Found Below San Pedro Cliff

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA.com) – An investigation was underway into a body that was found that the bottom of a cliff in San Pedro Tuesday afternoon.
The body was discovered before 2:37 p.m. on some rocks at the base of a cliff in the 4100 block of South Pacific Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters responded and used ropes to hoist the body up the side of the cliff. The body was transported to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The victim’s name and gender were not immediately confirmed.
There was no immediate word on a possible cause of death.