Tombstone Shows Up In Woman’s Front Yard

March 13, 2017 11:22 PM

STEVENSON RANCH (CBSLA.com) — When Donna Robert took out her trash Monday morning, she saw something she wasn’t expecting: a tombstone lying in gravel on her property.

“I’m like, that looks like a tombstone,” homeowner Donna Robert said. “The stone was shiny and I could see the word Timothy, and I didn’t look any more.”

She checked her security camera to see who left it there and then called the Sheriff’s Department.

“I said: ‘Look, you guys, this might be weird but I’m kind of freaked out because there’s a tombstone in my yard.’ ”

Security cameras didn’t reveal anything. The Sheriff’s Department says it can’t release a picture of the tombstone yet, but says it belonged to someone named Timothy — born in 1949 and died in 1996 — inscribed were the words “Loving husband of Alice.”

The Sheriff’s Department says it has checked with the local cemetery and it doesn’t belong there. Robert says she’s still shaken from the discovery and hopes it rests in peace.

Detectives are trying to figure out where the tombstone belongs and who put it there. The department expects to release a picture Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia