Tombstone Shows Up In Woman’s Front Yard

STEVENSON RANCH (CBSLA.com) — When Donna Robert took out her trash Monday morning, she saw something she wasn’t expecting: a tombstone lying in gravel on her property.
“I’m like, that looks like a tombstone,” homeowner Donna Robert said. “The stone was shiny and I could see the word Timothy, and I didn’t look any more.”
She checked her security camera to see who left it there and then called the Sheriff’s Department.
“I said: ‘Look, you guys, this might be weird but I’m kind of freaked out because there’s a tombstone in my yard.’ ”
Security cameras didn’t reveal anything. The Sheriff’s Department says it can’t release a picture of the tombstone yet, but says it belonged to someone named Timothy — born in 1949 and died in 1996 — inscribed were the words “Loving husband of Alice.”
The Sheriff’s Department says it has checked with the local cemetery and it doesn’t belong there. Robert says she’s still shaken from the discovery and hopes it rests in peace.
Detectives are trying to figure out where the tombstone belongs and who put it there. The department expects to release a picture Tuesday.