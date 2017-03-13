Hit-And-Run Driver Wanted In South LA; Woman Hospitalized

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of S. Central Avenue.

Upon their arrival, authorities located a woman, believed to be between the ages of 50 and 60 years old, lying in the road between 87th and 88th streets.

Paramedics transported her to a hospital for treatment of a fractured skull, broken bones and internal bleeding.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman was riding an adult tricycle on Central Avenue.

At one point, she dropped something on the street. When the woman went to pick it up she was struck by the hit-and-run vehicle, which traveled at a high rate of speed.

Police said the suspect did not stop to render aide to the woman.

The hit-and-run vehicle was described as a black sedan.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.