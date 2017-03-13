Police Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Man In Orange

ORANGE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Monday investigated the circumstances surrounding a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place in Orange.
The shooting unfolded around 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Katella Avenue when officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle, according to police.
The suspect, who was armed with a knife, refused to exit his white van.
Officers used hoses to blast the vehicle with water.
When the man climbed through the window of the van, he struggled with an officer.
The suspect was subsequently struck by gunfire. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.
The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
At this time, it remains unclear what the suspect was wanted for.
The shooting remains under investigation.