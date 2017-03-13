Man In 80s Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Van Nuys

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — Police are searching Monday for a four-door sedan with front-end damage and a possibly broken windshield that may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in his 80s.
It happened at about 11:35 p.m. Sunday on Burbank Boulevard between Tyrone and Sylmar Avenues, Los Angeles police Officer E. Hansen said.
The man, believed to be about 80 years old, was crossing Burbank Boulevard mid-block, where there was no crosswalk, when he was struck in the westbound right lane, Hansen said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the officer said.
The car was described as a light-colored, possibly silver, four-door sedan, a Honda Civic or similar model.
The crash was the pedestrian’s fault and the driver might have faced no charges if he or she had remained at the scene, Hansen said. Now, that driver faces a felony hit-and-run charge.
The vehicle likely sustained front-end damage and possibly a broken windshield.
