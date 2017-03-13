Grand Jury Investigation Into Orange County Voting Shows No Voter Fraud

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — A grand jury released a report Monday stating voting in the November election was “flawless” in several Orange County cities.
Before the election President Donald Trump believed the outcome would be “rigged” in favor of Hillary Clinton. After he won, Trump claimed “millions” of voters illegally cast ballots giving Clinton victory in the popular vote.
In the heavily Republican registered cities of Anaheim, Costa Mesa, Irvine, Mission Viejo and Westminster a pilot program was created where voters could cast their ballot regardless of where they lived. About 58 percent of ballots were cast by mail.
The grand jury says it could be the way California votes in the future and that precinct-style voting could be a thing of the past. The report said illegal voting would have been be impossible under the project.
The report added it was necessary to examine Registrar of Voter’s operations given the “unique tensions surrounding this year’s presidential candidates and the many controversial local issues facing Orange County.”
“Allegations of voter fraud, vote rigging and illegal voters casting ballots have been found to be without merit in Orange County,” according to the grand jury’s report, which says the Registrar of Voters “continues to take a very proactive approach to improving the voting process for the citizens of Orange County.”