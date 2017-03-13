Crews Respond To Structure Fire In Santa Fe Springs

SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA.com) — A fast-burning structure fire in Santa Fe Springs Monday forced the evacuation of several businesses.
Fire crews responded to the blaze along Los Nietos Rd. shortly before 3 p.m. The 13200 block of Los Nietos was closed as fire crews battled the blaze.
The burning structure appeared to be a plastic recycling facility operated by Multi-Link International Corp., according to the company’s website.
The blaze began when a car crashed into a nearby power line, police said.
